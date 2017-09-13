JOBS
Ohio executes killer of 2 people


Published: Wed, September 13, 2017 @ 11:07 a.m.

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has executed a man convicted of killing two people in back-to-back robberies in suburban Cleveland in 1992.

Death row inmate Gary Otte was put to death Wednesday at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

The time of death for the 45-year-old Otte was 10:54 a.m.

His legal avenues for halting the execution closed just hours earlier, when the Ohio Supreme Court refused to halt it or consider his appeal that he shouldn’t be executed because of his age at the time of the killings.

The execution was the second this year. Ohio put to death a condemned child killer in July.

Otte was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura.

