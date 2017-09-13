Man claims neighbor shot his dog with children playing nearby

YOUNGSTOWN

An East Side man called police Tuesday afternoon when his neighbor allegedly shot his dog, according to a report.

William Slanina, 62, of Rosewood Avenue told police he shot the dog because it was in a field he owned.

The dog’s owner told police the dog got loose, and when Slanina shot at the dog, it returned home.

However, he said Slanina shot at the dog again once it had returned home, striking it in the left, front shoulder.

Officers observed a trail of blood running from the walkway in front of the dog’s owner’s house into the house, where the owner’s dog was on the floor bleeding from the left, front shoulder.

The owner told police his kids were playing on a trampoline 15 feet from where the dog was hit.

The dog was taken to Maro Veterinary Clinic for treatment.

Slanina was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, and officers took his gun into custody.