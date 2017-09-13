High school shooting in Washington state kills 1, injures 3

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP) — A shooter opened fire at a high school in a tiny town in Washington state today, killing one student, injuring three others and sending worried parents to the school in a frenzied rush, authorities said.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department told reporters one child died at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane, while three injured victims were taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

"The shooter has been apprehended and is taken into custody," he said.

Michael Harper, 15, a sophomore at the school, told The Associated Press the suspect was a classmate who had long been obsessed with past school shootings.

Michael said the suspect had brought notes to Freeman High in the beginning of the year, saying he might get killed or jailed and some students alerted counselors.

The shooter came into the school today carrying a duffel bag, Michael said. After shots were fired, students went running and screaming down the hallways, the teen said.

Michael said the shooter had many friends and wasn't bullied, calling him "nice and funny and weird."

Schaeffer, who didn't release any information about a possible motive or the age of the suspect, said the shooting was especially hard for first responders, many of whom have children at the school.

A two-lane road into the community of about 500 people near the Idaho border was clogged with vehicles. Some people abandoned their cars on the street to make it to their children.

Cheryl Moser said her son, a freshman at Freeman, called her from a classroom after hearing shots fired.

"He called me and said, 'Mom, there are gunshots.' He sounded so scared. I've never heard him like that," Moser told The Spokesman-Review newspaper. "You never think about something happening like this at a small school."