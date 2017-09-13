Ex-Niles auditor arraigned today

WARREN

Former longtime auditor for the city of Niles Charles Nader, 64, was arraigned Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on nine charges related to the public-corruption case against former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante and his wife, Judy.

Nader, of Washington Street in Niles, stood before visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove for a brief hearing, pleading not guilty. The $25,000 personal-recognizance bond set for him earlier was continued. Nader was led from the courtroom after the hearing to be booked and fingerprinted at the county jail.

He was released from the jail about 20 minutes later. A personal-recognizance bond does not require the person to pay anything.

Nader faces four felony charges in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court: theft, two counts of tampering with records and unlawful interested in a public contract.

The indictments allege Nader used a city computer for his private tax-preparation business, and failed to list income from a tax client who was also doing business with the city.

Misdemeanor charges include making false statements to two state auditors and accepting compensation from a company that was “seeking to do business” with the city.

The rest of Wednesday’s hearing involved pushing back the dates for defense attorneys to file motions in the case 10 days and for special prosecutors with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to reply to them.

