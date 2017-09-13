Ex-Lordstown volleyball coach pleads guilty to six felony sex charges

WARREN

A former volleyball coach at Lordstown schools pleaded guilty today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to six felony sex charges relating to sex offenses involving players.

Richard Knox, 45, of Virginia Drive in Lordstown, could get more than 10 years in prison and will be ordered to register as a sex offender when he's sentenced later.

Knox is accused of two child-pornography charges, two of gross sexual imposition and two of importuning, which means soliciting two females now ages 14 and 13, for sex.

The two counts of gross sexual imposition involve one of the victims of the gross sexual imposition charges.

Lordstown schools issued a news release this morning saying the school district learned of an investigation involving Knox May 5. Knox was not renewed this year to serve as a coach in the district.

He had been non-renewed with other coaches at the April 2017 meeting of the Lordstown Board of Education, as is routine for coaching positions. He is no longer employed by the district, the release says.