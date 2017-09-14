Ex-Lordstown coach admits sex offenses against 2 players

WARREN

Former Lordstown schools volleyball and basketball coach Richard Knox pleaded guilty Wednesday to a bill of information on six felony charges, admitting to commiting sex offenses against two volleyball players.

A bill of information bypasses charges in a lower court and the grand jury process and goes directly to a plea and sentencing.

Knox, 45, of Virginia Drive in Lordstown, could get more than 10 years in prison and will be ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years when he’s sentenced later. Prosecutors are recommending a prison sentence.

Knox was booked into the county jail Wednesday morning and released several hours later.

Knox has pleaded guilty to two child-pornography counts, two counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of importuning.

The gross sexual imposition charges say he twice had sexual contact with a girl who is now 13. The importuning charges say he solicited sex from that girl and one now 14 years old.

The documents filed in the case do not say when the offenses occurred.