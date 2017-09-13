Boardman shop offersd cold-pressed juice that lasts 72 hours

CANFIELD

When Laurie Chamoun’s father was sick with colon cancer, she juiced for him to make sure he got the nutrients he needed.

In the end, her father lived beyond the time frame the doctors gave.

“He beat the statistic,” Chamoun said.

The owner of Aladdin’s eatery, a Lebanese-American franchise her family founded, and Pepe Parish, who worked at the local Aladdin’s in Boardman for 13 years, decided together the area needed a cold-pressed juice shop.

They talked about it for years, but officially opened the Orange Avocado a year ago at 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road.

“When her dad was going through all of that, we saw the importance of nutrition,” Parish said.

Now, a year in business and they are seeing the importance of educating the community about nutrition.

“Every first-time customer in here, we are doing a lot of first-time education,” Parish said. “We are always happy to help.

People have a lot of questions and we answer them.”

They had experience with juicing from Aladdin’s, where juice is made-to-order and has to be consumed in 20 minutes.

“We did little field trips to see other cold-pressed juice bars,” Parish said.

At the Orange Avocado, they make cold-pressed juice which lasts 72 hours.

All the recipes at Orange Avocado are its own. There’s the Orange Avocado juice with avocado, orange and apple and the Go Green with kale, cucumber, apple and lemon.

Parish starts at 7 a.m. making the 100 percent organic, vegan, gluten-free juices.

Altogether, the juicery has more than 20 flavors.

Read more about it in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.