Agreement with Youngstown to provide 2nd water source for Campbell

CAMPBELL

The city of Campbell has only one source of water; if it were disrupted by an algae bloom or a line failure, the city would effectively be cut off from potable water.

An agreement between Campbell and Youngstown is being implemented to help mitigate the risk of such an incident.

The Youngstown-Campbell Interconnection Project – which was put out for bid earlier this month – will provide Campbell with a second source of water while also increasing Youngstown’s water security.

The project was championed by Joe Tovarak, Campbell’s water superintendent, after seeing the impact of a catastrophic algal bloom in Toledo that cut more than 500,000 people off from

potable water in 2014.





Campbell purchases raw water from Aqua Ohio, a private water distributor, and treats the water in its own facilities. With the interconnection project, the city aims to build lines that connect to water from Youngstown.

