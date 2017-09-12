Zullo to head Thiel's recruitment efforts

GREENVILLE, PA.

Ashley Josay Zullo will lead at Thiel College student recruitment efforts as the new vice president of enrollment management. She begins her new post Wednesday.

Previously, Zullo was an assistant director of admissions and an admissions counselor at Seton Hill. Zullo has a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations from Bethany College, West Virginia. She earned a master’s degree in education from Seton Hill University.