YSU group honored


Published: Tue, September 12, 2017 @ 8:06 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

For the second year in a row, the national political science honor society Pi Sigma Alpha has recognized the chapter at Youngstown State University with a Best Chapter Award.

Pi Sigma Alpha, a national honor society dedicated to stimulating productive scholarship and intelligent interest in the subject of government, also recognized the YSU chapter in its inaugural year of 2015-16. Chapters achieving this distinction receive a $500 award.

