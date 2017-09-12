YSU group honored

YOUNGSTOWN
For the second year in a row, the national political science honor society Pi Sigma Alpha has recognized the chapter at Youngstown State University with a Best Chapter Award.
Pi Sigma Alpha, a national honor society dedicated to stimulating productive scholarship and intelligent interest in the subject of government, also recognized the YSU chapter in its inaugural year of 2015-16. Chapters achieving this distinction receive a $500 award.
