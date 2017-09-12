YSU faculty union to review recommendations Monday that resolve contract issues

YOUNGSTOWN — Atty. Susan Grody Ruben today issued a fact-finder’s report on all remaining unresolved contract issues between Youngstown State University’s faculty union and the administration.

The faculty will meet Monday to discuss the report and will vote whether to accept or reject Ruben’s recommendations. Voting will conclude Sept. 20. Faculty have been in the classroom and working without a contract since classes began Aug. 23.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com