YSU faculty to review fact-finder's report Monday


Published: Tue, September 12, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Atty. Susan Grody Ruben of the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals of Cleveland issued a fact-finder’s report Tuesday on all remaining unresolved contract issues between Youngstown State University’s faculty union and the university administration.

The faculty will meet Monday to discuss the report and will vote whether to accept or reject Ruben’s recommendations. Voting will end next Wednesday.

Faculty have been in the classroom and working without a contract since classes began Aug. 23.

Details of the fact-finder’s report will be released after the faculty members and the YSU board of trustees have voted on it.

Read more about the situation in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

