Youngstown schools fill all math-teaching positions

YOUNGSTOWN — All the math-teaching positions in the Youngstown City Schools have been filled, the school district announced today.

Last month, district officials announced they needed to hire six qualified high-school math teachers to replace those who left for other districts after the 2016-17 school year.

Those slots were filled before school started Sept. 5. That left a handful of open math positions in the elementary schools. The last of those vacancies was filled this week, according to a district news release.

For at least a portion of each of the last several years, some district high-school math classes haven’t been taught by permanent math teachers.