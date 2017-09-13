Youngstown board member levels more complaints about CEO

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown school board member said CEO Krish Mohip’s establishment of the CEO’s Citizens Coalition is the most outrageous action Mohip has taken since he arrived in 2016.

“I have my concerns and deep-seated outrage about another veiled attempt by the CEO to exclude the duly-elected members of this board from all things relevant to the operation of this district,” said Jackie Adair at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Adair said the board has been desperately trying to assist Mohip in his efforts to better the district for students, yet have been met with isolation “at every turn.”

“This is just another attempt to ignore the will of the voting public,” Adair said.

Mohip responded, “I’m not sure how soliciting input from the residents and business people in this school district is a bad thing.”

In addition, Mohip said when he asked the board to provide input on various issues a few weeks ago, it never responded.

The coalition wasn’t all Adair became passionate about during the meeting.

