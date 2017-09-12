Yet again, Youngstown cops find loaded handgun during traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun during a traffic stop early today after a man tried to keep someone from opening the glove box in the car they were in.

Police pulled over a car about 1:40 a.m. at Market Street and Princeton Avenue for having only one headlight and when the driver reached across the seat for the glove box the passenger, Shaiquon Sharpe, 20, of Dearborn Avenue, slammed the door shut with his knee.

Sharpe was ordered out of the car and when police checked the glove box they found the gun, reports said.

When Sharpe was searched police found a .40-caliber bullet in his pockets, reports said.

Sharpe was taken into custody on a weapons charge and a warrant from Franklin County. When he was booked into the Mahoning County jail corrections officers there found seven pills and a bag of marijuana in his underwear, reports said, for which he will face additional charges.