Warrant issued for man accused of breaking into Stone Fruit Coffee

YOUNGSTOWN

Warrants were issued today for a man accused of breaking into a Canfield Road coffee shop early Sunday and on Aug. 19.

Nicholas Kovacs, 35, is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, for getting inside the Stone Fruit Coffee Co., the second time Sunday morning.

In the latter incident, reports said video shows a person break a drive through window, dive inside and come out with the cash box. Police were called there after an alarm went off.

Several social media users Monday reacted to a post the business placed online with the video, saying that they knew the person on the video was Kovacs, and that they were going to notify police who he was.

According to jail records, Kovacs has yet to be taken into custody.