Sutliff musuem opens new exhibit Thursday

WARREN

The Sutliff Museum will open a new exhibit Thursday and will be open to the public through January 2018. The exhibit is “Musicians and Scholars: the Dana Family of Warren, Ohio.”

The museum is in the Warren Trumbull County Library, 444 Mahoning Ave. Admission is free, and hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For information, visit www.sutliffmuseum.org, call 330-395-6575 or find us on Facebook or Twitter.