Signup for YWCA event on Sept. 29

BOARDMAN

Registrations are being accepted for YWCA Youngstown’s 10th annual Women’s Leadership Conference to be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave.

The conference features Beth Weinstock, Ph.D., whose presentation is “For Women Leaders: Strengthen Your Inner Coach to be Stronger than Your Inner Critic.”

The conference includes resource tables and networking opportunities. The event’s sponsor is the Youngstown Business Incubator.

The cost is $40 per person or $25 for students. A table of eight is $250. The deadline to register is Sept. 22. Call 330-746-6361, ext. 109, or visit ywca.org/youngstown.