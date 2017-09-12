Seattle's mayor resigns after 5th sex abuse claim emerges

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced his resignation today after a fifth man – one of his cousins – came forward and accused him of sexual abuse decades ago.

Murray, who had already announced he would not seek a second term even as he denied the claims, said he would step down effective 5 p.m. Wednesday

The Democrat said in a statement it had "become clear to me that in light of the latest news reports it is best for the city if I step aside."

Murray made the announcement after the Seattle Times reported on the allegations by the mayor's first cousin once removed, Joseph Dyer.

"To the people of this special city and to my dedicated staff, I am sorry for this painful situation," Murray said.

Four men had previously accused Murray of sexually abusing them.

Dyer told the newspaper he was 13 and that Murray was in his early 20s when Murray came to live with Dyer's family in Medford, N.Y., in 1975. The two shared a bedroom, and Murray repeatedly molested him over the course of a year, Dyer said.

"There would be times when I would fake sleeping because I didn't want him touching me," Dyer said.

Murray denied abusing Dyer and blamed the allegation on resentment between their families.

Before being elected mayor in 2013, Murray, 62, was a longtime state lawmaker who led the campaign to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington state. As mayor he pushed to raise the city's minimum hourly wage to $15.