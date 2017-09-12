Ryan announces $7,598,549 in federal grants to promote economic development

YOUNGSTOWN

Congressman Tim Ryan today announced $7,598,549 in federal grants to promote economic development in communities across the 13th Congressional District. This series of formula grants come through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Community Planning and Development .

Ryan also announced $34,744 in grant funding for the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments provided though the Economic Development Administration. This EDA planning investment supports the development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy for the region of Ashtabula, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties. The CEDS process is designed to bring together the public and private sectors in the creation of an economic development roadmap to diversify and strengthen the regional economy.

Mahoning Valley grant types, recipients, and amounts:

CDBG WARREN $1,054,389

HOME WARREN $490,018

CDBG YOUNGSTOWN $3,210,146

ESG YOUNGSTOWN $425,468

HOME YOUNGSTOWN $426,145

The Community Development Block Grants program provides annual grants to States and local units of government to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

The Emergency Solutions Grants program provides funding to engage homeless individuals and families living on the street; improve the number, quality and operations of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families; provide essential services to shelter residents, rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families, and prevent families/individuals from becoming homeless.



The HOME program helps to expand the supply of decent, affordable housing to low- and very low-income families by providing grants to States and local governments to fund housing programs that meet local needs and priorities.