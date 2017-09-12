Police hold Gypsy Lane woman who overdosed

YOUNGSTOWN

A police hold was in placed on a Gypsy Lane woman being treated for an overdose after police found heroin and needles in her purse and also discovered she has a warrant.

Officers were called about 3:35 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue for a report of a woman who was passed out and when they arrived found Jody Yaple, 40, being treated by paramedics for a heroin overdose. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

In her purse police found two needles, a burnt spoon and heroin inside a fast food wrapper.