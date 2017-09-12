Police find loaded handgun under passenger seat of car

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found a loaded 9mm handgun Monday in the car of a man they pulled over for having a suspended license.

Reports said Kimani Johnson, no age given, told police he put the gun in the car while he was moving things out of his apartment. The gun was found under the passenger's seat, reports said.

He was pulled over about 7:45 p.m. on Plazaview Court, reports said.

Johnson is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.