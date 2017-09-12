Pizza delivery driver beaten and pizza taken

YOUNGSTOWN

A pizza delivery driver Monday told police he was beaten with the leg of a bar stool by a teenage girl and then someone stole his pizza.

Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to a Market Street gas station where the driver told them he was attacked while he made a delivery to a home in the 300 block of East Florida Avenue.

The driver said when he got out of his vehicle the girl met him in the yard then started beating him. As he was being beaten he saw a male who was on the porch of a nearby home take the pizza.

Police checked that home and got permission to search it from the homeowner, although she would only let them search the ground floor.

Reports said a person in the home, Javon Hill, no age given, was taken into custody for aggravated robbery after officers found pizza boxes in a room that Hill said belonged to him. The boxes were from the restaurant the driver worked for, reports said.

Officers also found the leg to a bar stool in the yard, reports said. The driver had bruises but refused medical attention, reports said.