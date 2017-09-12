Pa. man saves young deer that falls into housing project’s pool

ROSS, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man saved a young deer from a swimming pool at a housing development in the Pittsburgh suburbs.

The man who saved the deer back on Aug. 20, Kevin Brady, 55, says his reaction was just instinct.

A video of the incident was posted on YouTube, then shared to Facebook and Twitter by Michelle Wright, a news anchor on WTAE-TV, the city’s ABC affiliate. She’s a friend of Brady’s.

The incident happened at the Mews of Town North housing development in Ross Township.

A township officer helps other men lift the fawn to safety after it is carried to the pool’s edge by Brady. The rescuers tied beach towels together to help lasso the deer.