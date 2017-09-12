Pa. man doing life for child rape guilty of porn recordings, too

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania man already serving life in state prison for raping a girl from the time she was nearly 2 until 11 years old has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges he chronicled the abuse with videos he shared online.

Eric Stull, 48, will be sentenced Jan. 8 by the federal judge in Pittsburgh who accepted his guilty plea today to possessing and sharing the pornographic videos and other materials online.

Stull pleaded guilty in Greene County last October to raping the girl starting in 2006 until online videos of the attacks were discovered by state police last year.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says the Morgan Township man told the county judge last year that he “destroyed” the girl’s innocence, saying, “You’ve seen the videos. I was wrong.”