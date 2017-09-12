Ohio Supreme Court hears dispute on abortion clinic closure

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Government attorneys today asked the Ohio Supreme Court to override lower court rulings and uphold the state Health Department's order to shut down Toledo's last abortion clinic.

A lawyer for the clinic told the court that the state is trying to prevent women in northwestern Ohio from seeking legal abortions and is putting them at greater risk.

The case involves one of several restrictions Ohio lawmakers have placed on abortion clinics in recent years.

The Ohio Department of Health issued an order in 2014 to close Capital Care of Toledo because the clinic didn't have a patient-transfer agreement with a local hospital.

Such agreements were mandated, and public hospitals barred from providing them, under restrictions Ohio lawmakers passed in 2013. The University of Toledo Hospital, which is public, withdrew from its transfer arrangement with Capital Care after the law passed.

The clinic sued and won in the lower courts, which ruled the restrictions were unconstitutional. Judges have allowed the clinic to continue operating as the legal dispute carries on.

Abortion-rights groups contend the transfer agreements and other restrictions not at issue in the case are medically unnecessary. They also say the city of 275,000 residents would be the first major city in Ohio without access to abortion services.

Ohio's chief justice today asked about alternatives women would have if the Toledo clinic closes.