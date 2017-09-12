Ohio killer of 2 arrives at death house, chooses final meal

COLUMBUS (AP) — A condemned killer of two people has arrived at the southern Ohio prison where the state carries out executions.

Prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith says Gary Otte arrived at the Southern Ohio correctional Facility in Lucasville at 9:46 a.m. today. He’s scheduled to die at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Smith says Otte’s requested final meal, called the special meal in Ohio, includes a mushroom and swiss cheese hamburger, a quart of Heath Bar ice cream and a slice of banana cream pie.

Otte was convicted of the 1992 killings of Robert Wasikowski and Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in Parma, in suburban Cleveland.

The state plans to execute the 45-year-old Otte with a lethal combination of three drugs.