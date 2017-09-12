Man accused of leaving Ohio crash that killed 10-year-old son

CINCINNATI (AP) — City police have charged a man who they say left his 10-year-old son to die after crashing his car.

Police announced today that 27-year-old Adriel Holloway has been arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say Holloway was driving with his 10-year-old son in Cincinnati on Aug. 1 when the car went off the road and struck a tree. Police say Holloway left the scene of the crash, leaving his son behind.

The 10-year-old boy died Sunday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Police say the child was sitting in the front seat and wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.