JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man accused of leaving Ohio crash that killed 10-year-old son


Published: Tue, September 12, 2017 @ 4:39 p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — City police have charged a man who they say left his 10-year-old son to die after crashing his car.

Police announced today that 27-year-old Adriel Holloway has been arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say Holloway was driving with his 10-year-old son in Cincinnati on Aug. 1 when the car went off the road and struck a tree. Police say Holloway left the scene of the crash, leaving his son behind.

The 10-year-old boy died Sunday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Police say the child was sitting in the front seat and wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes