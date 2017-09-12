Mahoning County Retired Teachers host Jocelyn Dabney at Wednesday lunch

Mahoning County Retired teachers hosts Jocelyn Dabney

BOARDMAN

Mahoning County Retired Teachers will host Jocelyn Dabney, a retired librarian and known storyteller, at their meeting Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Georgetown in Boardman. She will be accompanied by her husband, Robert, who plays the African drums.

Dabney retired after 26 years as a Youngstown City School librarian, two years at East High School and 24 years at Rayen High School, to continue storytelling. She and her husband travel across the country to share stories. She credits her love of reading and storytelling to her mother, Donna J. Palmer and her first-grade teacher, Alma Etheridge.

She has presented programs and storytelling workshops at the National Association of Black Storytellers, Mount Union University, Youngstown City Schools, Akron Public Libraries, Virginia Hamilton Conference at Kent State, Public Libraries of Youngstgown and Mahoning County and to many clubs and civic organizations.

Dabney will have copies of her book “Nana Bean & Me” available for purchase at the luncheon for $19.93. She will sign and dedicate books upon request.

The luncheon is $14 and begins at 11:30pm, doors open at 11:00am. Reservation forms and information are found on the MRTA website. http://www.mahoningcountyretiredteachers.com/