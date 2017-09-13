Liberty trustees rehire Ungaro as administrator after he retired

LIBERTY

A longtime Mahoning Valley politician is back to work as township administrator.

At their meeting Monday, trustees rehired Pat Ungaro, previously the mayor of Youngstown and a 15-year Liberty administrator, in a 2-1 vote.

Trustees Stanley Nudell and Jodi Stoyak voted to rehire Ungaro. Trustee Jason Rubin voted no.

“Pat’s done wonderful things for Liberty, and I think he’s an excellent administrator. My vote is no reflection of my feelings for him or his work,” Rubin said. “But, I’m strongly opposed to retire-rehire across the board. We’re still in the red financially, and hiring an administrator isn’t going to help us balance our budget, regardless of what the state says.”

The township uses a home-rule government, which requires it to appoint an administrator.

Stoyak argued that though she would prefer to see a young person take over the position, the township – which has been in fiscal caution since 2013 – couldn’t afford paying someone a $100,000 yearly salary to take over the job. She went on to praise Ungaro for his accomplishments and argued his government experience wouldn’t be matched in a younger candidate.

