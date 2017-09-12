Investigators release findings on Tesla Autopilot crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inattentive driver using his Tesla Model S's semiautonomous driving system and a truck driver who made a left-hand turn in front of the car are both to blame for a fatal crash last year, the National Transportation Safety Board said today.

The board also recommended automakers incorporate safeguards that limit the use of automated vehicle control systems to the conditions for which they were designed. Joshua Brown, 40, of Canton, Ohio, was traveling on a divided highway near Gainesville, Fla., using the Tesla's automated driving systems when he was killed.

Tesla had told Model S owners the automated systems should only be used on limited-access highways, which are primarily interstates. But it didn't incorporate protections against their use on other types of roads, the board found. Despite upgrades since the May 2016 crash, Tesla has still not incorporated such protections, NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said.

"In this crash, Tesla's system worked as designed, but it was designed to perform limited tasks in a limited range of environments," Sumwalt said. "Tesla allowed the driver to use the system outside of the environment for which it was designed."

The result, he said, was a collision "that should never have happened."

In a statement, Tesla said "we appreciate the NTSB's analysis of last year's tragic accident and we will evaluate their recommendations as we continue to evolve our technology." The company added that overall its automated driving systems, called Autopilot, improve safety.