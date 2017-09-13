JOBS
Indians win 20th game in a row


Published: Tue, September 12, 2017 @ 9:57 p.m.

CLEVELAND — Corey Kluber pitched a complete-game shutout and Francisco Lindor supplied all the offense the Indians ace needed with a solo home run in the first inning as Cleveland won its 20th straight game, matching the American League record.

The Indians matched the mark set by the Oakland Athletics in 2002.

Kluber went the distance on a five-hitter. The Indians added an insurance run when Carlos Santana scored on a sixth-inning wild pitch.

The Indians can break the AL record for consecutive wins Wedneday when they host the Tigers in a series finale at 12:10 p.m.

Visit Vindy.com and read Wednesday's Vindicator sports section for more on this developing story.

