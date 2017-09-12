Cruze production back on Oct. 2

LORDSTOWN — Production of the Chevroloet Cruze is back on for the week of Oct. 2 at the The General Motors Lordstown Complex.

Last week, the plant’s 3,000 employees were informed that production would be down this week, the week of Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, but GM has now readjusted the schedule and production will take place during the first week of October, United Auto Workers Local 1112 President Glenn Johnson said.

The down weeks were set to align supply with demand for the Chevrolet Cruze and because of a supplier constraint. Specifics on the constraint weren’t released.