JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Community tailgate event set Friday before Campbell football game


Published: Tue, September 12, 2017 @ 1:26 p.m.

CAMPBELL — Campbell Memorial High School is sponsoring a community tailgate from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the school’s parking lot before the football game. The event is open to the public.

The tailgate will include a bounce house, football toss, face painting, basketball challenges, cornhole and a selfie booth. Activities and refreshments will be free.

Local businesses will be promoted at the event, and career and college information will be available for those interested.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes