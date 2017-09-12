Community tailgate event set Friday before Campbell football game

CAMPBELL — Campbell Memorial High School is sponsoring a community tailgate from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the school’s parking lot before the football game. The event is open to the public.

The tailgate will include a bounce house, football toss, face painting, basketball challenges, cornhole and a selfie booth. Activities and refreshments will be free.

Local businesses will be promoted at the event, and career and college information will be available for those interested.