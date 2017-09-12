City home ownership help available

YOUNGSTOWN

REVITALIZE Home Mortgage (RHM) is launching a new community lending program in partnership with the city, Home Savings Bank and the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp., according to a news release.

The city provided $500,000 for the loan fund, which will provide first-mortgage loans to individuals unable to obtain bank financing. The loans will be serviced by Home Savings.

To begin the process of participating in the program, call Tammi Neuscheler, YNDC housing client manager, at 330-480-0423.