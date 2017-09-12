Boardman police arrest man for trafficking suspected heroin

BOARDMAN

A suspected drug dealer was arrested Monday after police conducted an undercover operation, according to a police report.

According to the report, someone went undercover to purchase heroin from Jermaine Beverly, 28, of East Lucius Avenue. The person gave Beverly $200 in exchange for two plastic bags containing a "brown powder substance," according to the report.

After the transaction, police stopped Beverly at Sheridan Road and Country Club Avenue, where he was arrested on a charge of trafficking in drugs.

A passenger in the vehicle, Alonzo Jamal Ezell, was arrested on a failure to appear in court warrant out of Campbell.