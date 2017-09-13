Arrest results after social media post of break-in theft at Stone Fruit

YOUNGSTOWN

Josh Langenheim is “Y Town Proud” after more than 2,000 people shared a post about a break-in at his Stone Fruit Coffee Co. Cornersburg location over the weekend, and the suspect was arrested today.

“What happened is absolutely remarkable,” Langenheim said.

Nicholas Kovacs, 35, was arrested on two counts of breaking and entering, a felony, for getting inside the Stone Fruit Coffee Co. early Sunday and also Aug. 19.

In Sunday’s break-in, a video shows a person break a drive-thru window, dive inside and come out with the cash box. Police were called there after an alarm sounded.

On Monday, Langenheim posted the video to the company’s Facebook page and he said he was impressed with the response. More than 2,000 people shared the post and it had more than 200,000 views.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said he received phone calls from several people identifying Kovacs.

