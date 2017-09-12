JOBS
Akron votes to continue celebrating Columbus Day


Published: Tue, September 12, 2017 @ 12:20 p.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Akron City Council has voted to kill a resolution that would have changed Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports council members voted against the change Monday in an 8-to-5 vote.

Councilman Russ Neal proposed the change. He said it would help correct “the wrongs of the genocide that took place,” and encourage celebration of Native American culture.

The proposal was opposed by groups representing Italian-Americans, who said it sought to diminish contributions made by Christopher Columbus and other Italians.

