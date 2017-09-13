Adaptive sports clinics start Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN

Sit. Eat. Go to bed.

That used to be the daily routine for Aiden Morrow of Champion.

He didn’t know what else he could do.

“I didn’t think highly of myself,” said Aiden, a bright, talkative 10-year-old who relies on a wheelchair.

That was until his mom, Crystal, made him try sled hockey, a version of ice hockey that is adapted for people with physical disabilities.

“I took him kicking and screaming,” Crystal recalled. “I said, ‘You need to know there are other things out there besides television.’”

Now, Aiden can’t get enough of the sport, which is offered by Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio. It’s one of three adaptive sports for which ASPO will offer free clinics in the coming weeks.

The events are:

Sled Hockey Clinic, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Saturday, Boardman Ice Zone.

Wheelchair Basketball Clinic, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Sept. 24, Arlington Heights Recreation Center in Youngstown.

Power Wheelchair Soccer Clinic, 6:45 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 22, also at Arlington Heights Recreation Center.

