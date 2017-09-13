3 of 4 Youngstown mayoral candidates tell packed house their plans

YOUNGSTOWN

Three of the four mayoral candidates talked about what needs to be done to make Youngstown a better city during a packed forum tonight.

Democrat Jamael Tito Brown, a former city council president and member, along with two independent candidates: Janet Tarpley, a former councilwoman, and Sean McKinney, a former city buildings and grounds commissioner, answered questions for about 90 minutes at First Presbyterian Church on Wick Avenue at an event sponsored by The Salon, a local progressive women’s organization.

Cecil Monroe, another independent candidate, didn’t attend.

The four are on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Brown said he envisions a “new Youngstown,” with thriving businesses, improved neighborhoods and an investment in the youth.

Tarpley said, “My main point is I’m the most experienced leader. I’m the one who can take the city to the next level. We’ve done a great job downtown, but we need to move it to the neighborhoods now.”

McKinney said the city is “at a critical moment. We need to make sure that we choose the right candidate to lead us forward. It’s about education, making Youngstown safer, quality of life, neighborhood development, infrastructure. The next mayor of Youngstown needs to reach across the aisle. If we don’t, Youngstown will stay in the state that it’s in and it won’t grow as fast as it should.”

