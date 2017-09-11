JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Steubenville investigates after 4th empty house burns in 8 days


Published: Mon, September 11, 2017 @ 10:24 a.m.

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city is investigating a string of fires after four vacant houses burned in eight days.

The latest fire in Steubenville in eastern Ohio destroyed a house Sunday morning. There were no injuries.

The Steubenville Herald-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2wUz8aE ) three other vacant houses burned last weekend.

Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi told the paper an investigation continues but it appears Sunday’s fire was set.

He said homeless people were believed to be sheltering in the house in recent days.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes