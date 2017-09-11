Police seeking man who broke into coffee business

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating someone broke a drive-thru window early Sunday and dove inside the Stone Fruit Coffee Co., 3402 Canfield Road.

Officers answering an alarm call there found a broken window and a cash box nearby. When an employee showed up to let police in, they watched video from the security system that showed a man try to break one of the windows several times. That window would not break so the man tried another window, which broke.

He then dove inside, grabbed the box and went back outside, reports said.

Reports did not say if anything was taken from the cash box.

The company eventually posted the security video on Facebook and many people posted that they knew the identity of the person seen breaking in the window.