Library opens temporary Campbell express location

CAMPBELL — A new library express location in the D’Amato Fieldhouse will allow the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County to maintain a presence in Campbell.

The library’s Campbell branch closed unexpectedly on June 19, when architects determined the roof needed to be replaced.

A future full-service library will inhabit the Campbell City Schools’ Activity, Recreation and Cultural Center, or ARCC, expected to open in Fall 2019.

The express branch at 280 Sixth St. will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and serve the Campbell community until Fall 2019.

It contains three public access computers, a printer and a small selection of books and DVDs.

Patrons can pick up items placed on hold at the location and return books and media in drop boxes outside the fieldhouse.