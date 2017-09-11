The Latest: Tennessee, Florida game Saturday under review

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Irma’s impact on sports (all times local):

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey says the league is communicating with Tennessee and Florida officials about the status of their scheduled Saturday matchup in Gainesville as Hurricane Irma continues to wreak havoc on sports in the region.

Sankey said in statement Monday that, “Now that the storm has passed through Gainesville, the University of Florida is working with local authorities to assess the effect of the storm on the campus and the Gainesville community, at the same time ensuring the appropriate security and local officials are available to host a game.”

Tennessee coach Butch Jones says the 23rd-ranked Volunteers are preparing to face No. 24 Florida expecting the game will be played in Gainesville as scheduled.

SEC rules say that “if extenuating circumstances” require that the date or location of a game be rescheduled, the participating schools will determine when and where it be played, subject to Sankey’s approval. Florida and Tennessee aren’t off on the same weekend going forward.