The Latest: Ohio court weighs condemned killer’s appeal


Published: Mon, September 11, 2017 @ 1:37 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on last-minute appeals by a condemned Ohio killer scheduled to die Wednesday (all times local):

An Ohio court has heard an appeal by a condemned killer that he shouldn’t be put to death because of his age at the time of his crime.

Death row prisoner Gary Otte was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in Parma, in suburban Cleveland.

Attorneys for Otte asked a Cuyahoga County appeals court Monday to allow him to challenge the death penalty as unconstitutional in his case. His education is scheduled for Wednesday.

The attorneys argue he shouldn’t be executed because he was younger than 21 at the time of the crime.

A federal judge on Friday rejected Otte’s challenge of the constitutionality of Ohio’s three-drug execution method.

