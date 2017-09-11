Health partner likely to join Campbell Schools’ ARCC facility

CAMPBELL — Campbell City Schools is in talks with potential health partners to participate in its future Activity, Recreation and Cultural Center, or ARCC.

Current occupants include the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, which will operate a branch in the facility, and the Mahoning County Educational Service Center, which will operate a STEM school. The library and the STEM school also will share a makerspace.

The building, which is scheduled to open in Fall 2019, will be located along state Route 616 near the district’s K-7 school.

It will also feature a recreational center with a track and basketball courts. Future phases would add multipurpose rooms and an auditorium.

Campbell Schools Superintendent Matt Bowen said he expects an announcement regarding a health partner in the coming weeks.

Bowen hopes the facility will benefit not just Campbell, but the entire region.