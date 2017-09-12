Gov. Kasich pushes back Youngstown man's execution date

YOUNGSTOWN — Gov. John Kasich today pushed back the execution date for a man convicted of murdering an infant in a drive by shooting in 2003.

John Drummond, 40, was set to be put to death Sept. 17, 2020. Instead, that date has now been pushed back to April 21, 2022. A Warrant Of Reprieve from the governor filed Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court said “circumstances exist justifying the grant of a temporary reprieve,” but the warrant did not list them.

Drummond was found guilty of murdering 3-month-old Jiyen Dent Jr. in February 2004.

