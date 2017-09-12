JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Gov. Kasich pushes back Youngstown man's execution date


Published: Mon, September 11, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Gov. John Kasich today pushed back the execution date for a man convicted of murdering an infant in a drive by shooting in 2003.

John Drummond, 40, was set to be put to death Sept. 17, 2020. Instead, that date has now been pushed back to April 21, 2022. A Warrant Of Reprieve from the governor filed Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court said “circumstances exist justifying the grant of a temporary reprieve,” but the warrant did not list them.

Drummond was found guilty of murdering 3-month-old Jiyen Dent Jr. in February 2004.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes