Fentanyl and cocaine found in Schenley Avenue apartment

BOARDMAN

Two township residents face drug and child endangering charges after police searched their Schenley Avenue apartment.

According to a police report, police arrived at the apartment in the 3900 block of Schenley about 9 a.m. Friday.

Upon entering the apartment, police saw Raylen Wallace, 31, lying on the floor in front of the couch. Police said Wallace began "reaching into and manipulating the front crotch area of his pants," ignoring officers' commands to stop.

Police reported they then saw Marquasha Redding, 22, exit a bedroom with a one-month-old baby. The report also contains references to other people in the apartment whose names are redacted. The report does indicate that Redding has more than one child who stays at the apartment.

Police further reported that "a bag of brown powder" fell out of Wallace's underwear, and that officers also found cash, a pill, a plastic bag with white powder on it, and a white rock in the apartment.

The brown powder tested positive for fentanyl and the white powder tested positive for cocaine, according to the report.

Wallace is charged with tampering with evidence, endangering children, and trafficking in fentanyl in the vicinity of a juvenile. He also was found to have a felony warrant for failure to appear in court, police said.

Redding was arrested on charges of endangering children, permitting drug abuse, possession of crack and possession of schedule IV drugs. The schedule IV drug charge was elevated to a felony due to Redding having a previous drug conviction, according to the report.