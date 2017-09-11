JOBS
Conflicting stories emerge after man shot Saturday


Published: Mon, September 11, 2017 @ 11:53 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police received conflicting stories Saturday from two different people after a 23-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Reports said officers who were called there about 8:30 p.m. were told by the victim that he was shot at a McGuffey Road gas station. Police went to the gas station but found no evidence or witnesses to a shooting.

The person who drove the victim to the hospital also gave conflicting stories and at one point reports said the victim told police he was shot during a drug deal.

Inside the car the victim came to the hospital in police found blood and two 9mm bullets, reports said.

