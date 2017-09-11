City police arrest three on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested three people over the weekend on felony drug charges.

John Walsh, 29, of South Belle Vista Avenue, was arrested about 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Hillman Street and Kenmore Avenue after a car he was driving ran a stop sign, reports said. Reports said when he got out of his car a bag fell onto the ground that had some crack cocaine inside. He was taken to the Mahoning County jail on a charge of possession of cocaine.

About 10:30 p.m. Friday, Noah Howley, 21, of Struthers, was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine after officers found crack cocaine on him during a traffic stop at Kenmore and Oak Hill avenues. A passenger, Eric Moore, 33, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant from Columbiana County.

About 5:30 p.m. Friday, John Hovanec, 34, of Campbell, was arrested on Oak Street after a car he was driving was pulled over because the passenger was a wanted person. Reports said Hovanec dropped a bag on the ground that had heroin inside and he also had Suboxone in his wallet. He was jailed on charges of heroin and possession of drugs.

Reports did not list if the passenger was taken into custody.